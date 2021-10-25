Apostle Paul speaks of letters of commendation carried by ministers of Christ’s Gospel and they were authentically used, but he says that converts of the minister are his best references. While the convert proves the work of the minister, both reveal the power of God for neither could accomplish conversion apart from the Spirit of Almighty God. Christians are epistles of God, “written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God” (2 Corinthians 3:3). Followers of Jesus speak for Him in word and deed.
God revealed Himself in Moses’ time but the Law of Moses produced death if the worshipper failed in one of the commandments written in stone. He manifested in Christ’s day by giving power over sin with the law written on the tables of the heart. Jesus came not to condemn but says to the sinner, “Go, and sin no more” (John 8:11). When others see the changed life, they see God. These living epistles speak well. Someone who never reads a Bible will read Its message in the life of a true Christian. The fruit of the Spirit in a life is proof of the indwelling Spirit.
My father was orphaned at a very young age, was very intelligent but had only seven and a half years of grade school. He faced life with little Christian teaching, hopped freight trains to travel, found work in the oil fields or wherever; but by the providence of God, he married into a Christian family that influenced him to live a life of faith. He bought a hundred-acre farm that was his sanctuary with God. He became a Bible reader and kept his dictionary close. He found proof of what he witnessed in my mother and her family and the saints of their community and became a witness himself. He often quoted to me, “I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts” (Jeremiah 31:33) and he stood on “The just shall live by faith” (Galatians 3:11). He taught me that the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:15) means that we are to win souls. The talent given is salvation and when we invest what God has given, we can present the increase, another soul, to Him.
“Known and read of all men” (2 Corinthians 3:2) describes all of us. We present a message and an aura. A person gives others statements by acts of faith or wrong deeds and the Word says, “Even a child is known by his doings” (Proverbs 20:11). Children get the message, too. “Ye are the light of the world. A city which is set on an hill cannot be hid” (Matthew 5:14). The church is God’s oracle, in the building provided or outside its walls.
Paul gave all, lost all that matters to the fleshly mind, to “win Christ” (Philippians 3:8) and win souls for Him and his epistles written with ink and his living epistle written by the Spirit of the living God still speak to us today. The message is Jesus, the Son of God, whom God gave to this world to save us from eternal death for sin. He did it for you! Believe, repent, be baptized, receive His Spirit and testify of the love of God for all people. Believe God’s letter and live eternally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.