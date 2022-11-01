Hope in change
I write to you this week hopeful for change. As is much of life, the seasons change without regard to what we desire, without consideration for plans and without remorse. The inherent qualities of seasonal change truly remind me of the ebb and flow of the truth of nature.
It seems natural, in many ways, for all of creation to ward off change. Autumn brings the last fruits of harvest and sheds the remaining brilliantly colored leaves of the innumerable trees standing in this glorious countryside. The sharpness of the change in temperature creates a stark reminder that another season is abruptly ending and will soon turn to winter. When nature deems, the spring will follow with new and abundant growth.
As the seasons change, seemingly, so do our desires. We hope for rain in the driest days, closing the summer and start of fall, and wish for a sunny day in the late fall and winter as the days grow shorter and cooler. We prematurely plan for a golf outing in the early spring that turns to an untimely snow or rain. Minute by minute, minor changes occur, most often without concern to making adjustments to continue to meet goals or deadlines. However, plans and schedules are often made without concern to the probability of uncertainty in what Nature decides, which could be stated nature is always right. We truly have no way of controlling nature, yet we try. We hold no authority over nature and struggle to accept that nature is natural. Unnatural is seeking to control it and the trend of it, paddling upstream when the current could lead in an effortless path to meet the same objective, and arrive at the same destination.
Gossip is in this way unnatural and painfully inaccurate most often. Dishonesty spreads strife and whispers divide friends and family. Discordant whispers are abundant recently, caused by uncertainty, which is in our nature to cause fear. Fear grows and so the divide between neighbors and family grows. Division then becomes the “natural” way of life, which then lends to all to grab their “paddles” and fight the current and head upstream. Why? I believe this struggle is engaged by most to go back to before division. Like an island in a river, we find ourselves on opposite sides seeking to return to each other and the friendships we held before, unaware the divide in the river was caused for a moment by an island. At the other side the stream flows back together. I challenge myself daily to see that there is another way of reaching the same goal, looking forward rather than back, and oftentimes fail. I seek to learn from those failures and hope for change that will bring friendships and family together again.
The change I hope for is simple. Gossip and the belief in it to be cast aside, replaced by the courage to ask the straight question. Intrepidness to ask directly and to know this is merely an island, a moment of uncertainty, and the stream will meet again.
This cycle seems timely and yet not, for no one or any thing has a clock set to harken the arrival of change, it arrives right on time. Change is comparable to nature in that it is inevitable and cyclical. Ideas change, hearts change and opinions change, not without contention in hopes of staying the same, yet will. Accepting and seeking truth through fact is pursued and achieved in the mind of each individual, and as such is viewed through a personal perspective. Without context or narrative from all involved each personal perspective creates gossip. Belief in partial truths does not afford a friend an opportunity to share their heart and purpose in their actions. Contrarily causing division in the river, causing a perpetuation in hurtful rumors. Rumors and gossip become personal truths held as fact. This continues as we travel down this river of life, which we all are taking part in. Change in life is cyclical in definiteness and certainty, and indubitable in unpredictability. Finding new courage in oneself to cast away the rumor, is a positive change. Change then becomes something to look forward to rather than fear. In accepting this we might find the end of the island is closer than we feared and arrives right on time.
Zac Coen, Fairfield Bay
