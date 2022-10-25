VBC general election candidate debate
I had the opportunity recently to attend the general election candidate debate at the Van Buren Co. Fairgrounds. It was an unusual opportunity to meet fellow voters of the county and also a time filled with great fellowship. It was a great and positive experience meeting folks from all sorts of backgrounds and more compelling to me, included actively participating voters in a vast age range.
There was a considerable offering of hometown country food, a private bar of sorts in the back lot and smiles on many faces. It seemed more like a luncheon following a wonderful service on a warm Sunday afternoon. The breeze smelled of the fall harvest I recall vividly from the many years I grew up raising cereal crops on our family farm. The vibrant colors of the trees in the fall set a magnificent backdrop to a cordial and oftentimes slightly comical political debate.
Following a very welcome meal for most, the event kicked off. The first introduction I’m writing of was that of the candidates for the Van Buren County Sheriff. John Willoughby and Eric Koonce, [Michael Shamoon was unable to attend] were asked to answer a considerable list of questions proposed by moderator Adam Kuipers. Of the questions proposed, a few stood out to me that I feel define a considerable difference in attitude of the two available to answer. Both Koonce and Willoughby similarly stood for a sheriff’s department that offers, not recently seen, transparency and service to the community. Willoughby responded to a question of budgeting for the department, that there is monies available that were held back from the current administration to be designated for use after the election. He believes the county jail and dispatcher office need considerable renovation and would seek a limitation on the number of federal inmates contracted to the jail. Both candidates believe the jail is over capacity and provides an unsafe environment for the jailors as well as the inmates. Also in like-mindedness, both feel the use of personnel body cameras and dash cameras need to be prioritized in the next administration, Willoughby went further with this in his career prior by implementing these with the Fairfield Bay Police Department and the Clinton Police Department acting as chief of police, proving he has the knowledge to do so for our county deputies. Both agree that this will allow for a more transparent department, and “keeps officers doing their job the way they’re supposed to,” as Willoughby said. Both candidates seek to renovate the county jail, Koonce saying that the “equipment may be too old to repair.” The difference in attitude I spoke of, was more in the mannerisms of the two. Willoughby, with a considerable amount of experience in his career seems to have a more tempered and understanding approach in working with his staff and would seemingly cultivate and grow the department through positively encouraging his deputies, and create a collaboration with municipalities to “work together.” Both candidates were asked if they have any outstanding lawsuits against any municipality or county which both responded resoundingly, no.
After a few more elected positions and the candidates running completed the Q&A moderated by Kuipers, the mayoral candidates for Fairfield Bay were asked to join Kuipers on the debate stage. Jackie Sikes, John Conry, Dan Feur and the current appointed mayor, Linda Duncan, who was unable to attend.
Candidates were first asked to “detail their vision.” Feur responded first by answering, “the vision goes a long way” also saying, “growth is what we need,” “good controlled growth” and seeks to work with the town of Clinton.
John Conry, who is in a lawsuit against the Fairfield Bay Community Club [case ID: 71CV-22-120], responded by discussing how the past few years the relationship between the town of Fairfield Bay and the Fairfield Bay Community Club has “fallen apart” and believes that he can create the same “unity” between the two that Jackie Sikes has based her platform and past and current efforts on. I find that statement hard to believe with the current lawsuit he has filed against the Fairfield Bay Community Club. Also responding to the third question proposed by Kuiper “Will you be able to work with the Community Club?” Conry responded “any animosity that comes will not come from me.”
Jackie Sikes, in response to the first proposed question, “Detail your vision,” said her vision is based on “unity” and that is “unique in Fairfield Bay.” She discussed the intricacies of the relationship we have between the municipality and the resort community club, which both rely heavily on tourism for a revenue stream to further grow and improve the town. As acting director of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, she has been diligently working to be a catalyst for “unity” between the town and club and will continue to do so to “work together to grow the community.” Also saying, “I believe I have a true passion of serving my community,” and “all the years that I have served in my community in different capacities, I believe it’s led me here tonight.” She also showed great concern with a position I also firmly hold to be true, in that “you should never ask; who is that person that’s running for office, who is the mayor?” I asked that question for nearly a month as the current appointed mayor of FFB seemingly is difficult to reach and be introduced to.
I have long been involved in politics as it was a deeply held belief by my grandpa, Frank Neary, is a civic responsibility. He instilled in me at a young age and throughout my life that every single vote counts, and without taking the time to be informed of who you are voting for is wasting that one vote each and every one of us is entitled to as citizens. Truly, I believe, that is the only entitlement we each have in this country, the right to vote.
Sikes and Willoughby both hold a countenance about them that creates a steadfast certainty of their desire to serve our community. It takes a few minutes to find a resume of a lifetime career of service to others, true givers, recorded for these two candidates.
Zac Coen, Van Buren County
