Gilbert Lewis has been a Damascus resident for 28 years, serving Van Buren County in many different ways. He has been a teacher at South Side Bee Branch since 1994. During his tenure, he has been a coach, bus driver and had the privilege of teaching many different subjects to hundreds of students. He has a passion for kids and has impacted them in many different ways. Gilbert is a member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Damascus. Lewis currently serves as councilman for the City of Damascus and would be honored to serve the members of Petit Jean Electric Cooperative, District 3, Position 1.
A ballot will be mailed to all members this week and will required you return your vote by mail or by dropping off at Petit Jean office no later than noon on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.