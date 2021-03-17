Van Buren County Library is adding Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the days it is open to the public beginning March 23.

Mondays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Curbside service; 2-6 p.m. Open to public

Tuesdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Curbside service

Wednesdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to public

Thursdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to public

Fridays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Curbside service

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Curbside service

Damascus Library will now be open to the public on Tuesdays. All other days will be curbside service. Please call ahead for more information.

