Library donation

The Van Buren County Library thanks the Little Red River Daughters of American Revolution for its recent donation of nine books in honor of the deceased author James D, Crownover, who died on Feb. 4. Crownover was born on June 22, 1941 in Clinton to J.V. and Mary Crownover. He attended Clinton elementary graduated from Clinton High School in 1959. While growing up in Clinton he enjoyed hiking and camping. On behalf of the daughters of American Revolution, member Sallie Parish also donated a novel to honor Freeda Baker Nichols, a local author- writer, born in Shirley Sept. 24, 1934, to Walter Baker and Laura Sephronia Harper Baker. She and her six siblings grew up on Banner Mountain. On Oct. 24, 1953, Freeda married Darrel Nichols, the love of her life, in Clinton. She and her husband settled in Clinton after retirement. Freeda passed away in Little Rock Arkansas on Feb. 26. The staff of Van Buren County appreciates to receiving these books (a value of $200) from daughters of American Revolution on behalf of James D. Crownover and Freeda Baker Nichols. Books will be cataloged, shelved and available for our Library patrons soon. Mr. and Mrs. Hill have updated their Fossil exhibit on display at the library. People are encouraged to come by. Come to the VBC Library and see the Indian Tools and crafts on display. This exhibit is made possible by C and Wanda Corning.