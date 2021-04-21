The Van Buren County Library has announced that effective May 1 it will open for additional hours
Monday: Open to the public 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday: Open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: Curbside service 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: Open to the public 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Administrator Adiago Bernstein states mask and social distancing will remain a requirement.
The library’s story time and craft time will remain virtual, on Facebook.
