At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, the Van Buren County Public Library will be hosting a presentation regarding the upcoming solar eclipse in April of 2024.
The guest speaker will be Dr. P. Clay Sherrod. As an educator and researcher in earth and physical sciences, astronomy and archeology, Dr. Sherrod has devoted more than three decades to the advancement of public knowledge and appreciation of the pure and applied sciences.
Now retired, he continues to do private astronomical research and consultations, along with participating in outreach programs. With the publication of hundreds of research papers, documentation in scientific journals, publications published worldwide, including 40 published books regarding archeology, meteorology, climatology, archeoastronomy, astronomy, and biomedical research, library patrons can look forward to an informative presentation.
The Children’s Library program having wrapped up a successful summer reading program, is now transitioning into a school-year calendar. The schedule will include an occasional Tweens and Teens Workshop at 4 p.m. Monday; Story Time and Craft at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Make and Take Craft on Thursday, come and go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Movie Day at 3 p.m. Friday; and Ms. Hannah’s Preschool Craft and Story Time on the VBC Public Library Facebook page at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ms. Teri will also be hosting another Kids Solar Eclipse Workshop at 4 p.m. Sept. 18. A kid’s coloring contest is in the works for this fall as well. More information on that will be announced in September.
Programs that are going on right now are Ms. Joyce Hartman’s Watercolor class and the “I can do!” sewing and craft group. While the watercolor class is closed right now for signing up, anyone interested can attend the sewing and craft group meetings. You can call the library for information on when its next meeting will be held.
The Van Buren County Library staff are glad to be of help to the citizens of Van Buren County. If you need copies, to send a fax, ship your UPS package, to use a computer, a place to hang out with a friend and play a game of chess, or just wanting to check out a good book to read or pick up a movie to watch, your local public library is a great place to visit, library officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.