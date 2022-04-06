Library visit

The Van Buren County Library reports: Twenty-two 1st and 2nd grade classes of Clinton CTC, accompanied by their teachers, visited the Van Buren County Library on March 31. Hannah read “Horton Hatches the Egg” by Dr. Seuss. She went over the rules for Horton’s Scavenger Egg Hunt and the children hunted for a prize egg. Once all children found an egg, they lined up next to the front desk to pick out their prize. Library volunteer Brittney collected the eggs and tickets she assisted the kids with choosing a prize. Afterwards, each child went to search for a book to check out. The kids were enthusiastic they had a good time and they enjoyed picking out their own prizes. The prizes included their choice of toys, puzzles, games, books, and snacks. Before leaving, an activity bag was given to each child.