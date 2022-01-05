I don’t generally make New Year resolutions. I’m not opposed to them or anything, but I’ve spent enough time with me to understand what it takes for me to change in that adding or subtracting some component of my life way.
The short version of that being that I’m a one-day-at-a-time kind of operation.
Some years ago now I’d of told that story different. This would be a column about the importance of having a plan, and how it begins with a five-year plan. What you do, I would say, is sit down and draw up a five-year plan, where you want to be in five years. Do that, I’d assert, and use that as a basis for your life’s direction.
Then I’d sit back and smugly cross my arms, patting myself on the back (no easy trick with crossed arms) for giving such good advice.
Yeah, that was then.
And at the time, and this was in the pre-COVID era of course, I was spending my time giving good advice to inmates and those who were recently released. As I’ve discussed in this space in the past I’m engaged in prison ministry, and when there’s not a pandemic coursing through the world I spend a lot of my free time, well, ministering.
And being a good advice guy I would (uncrossing my arms and taking a break from patting myself on the back) tell these guys who had just gotten out or were about to get out how they needed to come up with a five-year plan.
It all changed one night. I was at a halfway house in Conway, taking to some guys, most around 30 days out or so, and I made the pitch for a five-year plan. They needed to come up with a five-year plan, I said. And this one guy looked up at me and said “No.”
Imagine my shock. Here I was a genius, sharing my geniusness with the group, and being hit with a “No.”
Shaking off my shock I asked the guy why he felt that way?
“Man,” he said, “I just wake up every day, and my goal is to go to bed that night sober.”
Addiction being what had got him in trouble, being the subtext, and getting away from that would keep him out.
One day at a time. He didn’t say that, but that was the spirit of his “No,” to not be projecting way off into some distant future, but to get through today the best way you can. (He was doing good last time I saw him. I hope that’s still the case. He’s long gone from the halfway house now and hopefully constructing a good, sober, life.)
After that, my thing would be “I used to recommend a five-year plan, then I met a guy who told me he was just working toward getting through that day sober. It made so much sense I stopped saying ‘Five year plan.’”
That’s for you. I’m not saying you’re having a trouble with sobriety (although if you are, people are there for you if you reach out), but you’re looking at that year 2022 highway winding out over the horizon and wondering what’s next? How should you plan to deal with it, and the highway to follow?
I don’t know. Maybe I’m not here for advice as much as I am support. But I will say, it’s like they asked the guy how to eat an entire elephant and he replied “One bite at a time.”
You’re going to have a great year and I’m happy for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.