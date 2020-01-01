“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts,” Eleanor Roosevelt.
As we ring in the new year let us remember to keep an open mind to the possibilities of our future. After the New year it feels so good to clean up the house, put the Christmas gifts away, write thank you notes and plan the new year. It’s a new beginning, a new chapter. This story, called life, promises to hold plenty of plot twists, there will be new characters to add to the story and remember every good story needs a picture. Using the cameras on your phone makes documenting the story of your life so easy. Photos capture those memories which are then stored and enjoyed for years to come. When we capture a moment with a photograph it becomes a memory that we can reflect on later, share with others and cherish.
Ansel Adams, in my opinion a truly great photographer, once said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.” I sure hope you take plenty of photos, make a ton of memories and find strength and love with each new day.
“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why,” Mark Twain.
Consider starting the new year asking yourself why? Why am I here? What am I to accomplish, what are my goals, what brings me happiness and how can I show kindness and love to all of those people who are a part of my story? When I look back on photographs I see how far I’ve come, what I’ve accomplished, what I have done, who has shared my life with me. I remember people and places that are no longer in my life and I reflect on the goodness and the purpose of those experiences and how they’ve shaped the life I currently have. When I see or remember a chapter that wasn’t so pleasant I know that if that didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be where I am now. I can’t change the unpleasantries of the past but I can learn from them and do my best to steer clear of repeating them. With no guarantees to assure me of happiness or success in life I promise to move forward with hope and faith that the best is yet to come.
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain,” Dolly Parton. We can’t expect a rainbow every day but we can choose to find value in the rain.
Your first kindness challenge for the new year is to thank those who have helped you along the way, who have been true friends and brought you joy, love and happiness. Let them know how important they are and how your life is so much better with them in it. No story is complete without the characters who help make the story, they shouldn’t be taken for granted. Starting off the new year with thankfulness and gratitude is the first chapter in your 2020 edition of Life’s Memories. While you’re at it take a picture with them, later, you’ll be glad that you did.
