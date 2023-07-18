Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program’s application period runs today through Sept. 30, officials said, or until funds are expended.
LIHEAP is funded through several federal programs and is designed to lower the energy cost burden by paying benefits for home energy bills for low-income households, who pay a higher proportion of household income for home energy costs. Bill assistance is available for all utilities, with an online application available for most Entergy Arkansas customers, based on which community action agency serves them. Applications can also be made in person at local community-based organizations.
In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.
The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/ energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application.
Once approved for LIHEAP funding, Entergy Arkansas allows agencies the opportunity to “pledge” on an account to prevent disconnection. LIHEAP funds can also be used to reconnect a customer account.
For additional ways to help with managing your Entergy Arkansas bill, such as Level Billing or Pick A Date, visit https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/residential, where energy efficiency tips can also be found.
