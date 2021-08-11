Words are a funny thing.
And yeah, a guy in the word business just typed that. And I can tell you for a fact that words matter. Time and again I’ve had to call someone after getting a press release to ask the question “Did you really mean to say that?”
They hadn’t; it was a poor choice of words.
The real funny thing – typed the guy in the word business – is that I’ve been a newspaper editor (slash) full-time words guy for less time than any other job in my life. I just hit five years at this job last month. I’ve always been a stable sort of employee, so five years at a given job really isn’t all that long.
I spent most of my life in the airplane business. I’m, and instead of saying “pretty good” I’ll say “pretty experienced,” mechanic. (Word choice, right?) I know a lot about a lot of different things that fly and have probably seen it before.
Not bragging, not complaining, it’s just the way it is.
But time and again I run into old friends from that business, and time and again those old friends – and we’re talking the ones who go way back, way way back – tell me a story about me.
I hadn’t lived in Arkansas long, maybe 1980 or so, and had moved here to take a job at a big operation in Little Rock, lots of planes, planes of all types, and we worked on them. I was the second shift supervisor, which for a long time meant I worked by myself. They had a second shift janitor, and it was just me n’ him five nights a week, somehow keeping things from getting any worse for the day crew.
It was nice. I was used to working by myself and it turns out I work better off on my own. I was young then and it was a decent job, paid decent, and always some airplane that needed something done to it.
Part of my job was to write up what I’d done that night so the day shift could make sense out of whatever pile of parts I’d left in my wake. And I would do that, I would write up a pass down log, sitting there in the foreman’s office at the end of the shift, by now the hangar lights were off, and write. If there was a lot to talk about I’d clock out and go back and keep writing, off by myself in some hangar out the back of the Little Rock airport.
Airports are quiet at 2 a.m.
And I’d sit there in the quiet and write about the nose landing gear on a Cessna, or the ignition system on a Mitsubishi, just whatever had passed that night. And I really didn’t have a lot to do at that point, just sitting there smoking cigarettes (1980, right?) and trying to remember what it was like to work on whatever I’d worked on.
I’m a kidder, a funny guy. I’d make jokes in my write up. “So I used dynamite. Sorry about the mess,” that kind of thing.
Then I’d go home, a little apartment in North Little Rock, drink beer, chain smoke and read novels ‘til I went to bed. Get up the next day and do it again.
And years later – and this has happened in the last few months the most recent event – I run into someone from back then and they tell me how much they used to enjoy reading those logs, or how they used to go down to the maintenance shop in the mornings and read the night shift log from that Alex guy. It turns out – and I didn’t know this at the time – those things were being passed around and shared. I’m told those old pass down logs were handed around for years, even after I’d left the job to go to college (where I learned I liked newspaper work).
It’s funny; apparently I was a words guy before I knew it.
