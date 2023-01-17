Lillous Irene Israel, 101, of Cleveland, Arkansas, was born on Dec. 12, 1921, in Alread, Arkansas, to the late Yearb and Georga (Reed) Bruce and passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2023, at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Julius; all of her siblings; and one son-in-law, Bobby Ray Carr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donnie Gene Israel (Loretta), Marilyn Carr, Carlys Beavers (Bobby Dale); grandchildren, Leisha Israel, Chad Israel (Pam), Scott Israel, Brian Israel, Tandy Dunn (Billy), Eric Carr, Lindsey Hill (Shawn), Richard Keith Beavers (Annette), Kasey Lauren Halbrook (Taylor); great grandchildren, Hannah Israel, Aleigha Israel, Claire Israel, Aidan Israel, Owen Israel, Lucy Israel, James Acton, Lee Acton, Logan Carr, Lilly Hill, Rawley Halbrook, Rolan Halbrook; one great grandchild, Bryce Carr; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Rupert, Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
