December 12, 2021 marks a special day as we celebrate the 100th birthday of Lillous Israel. She was born in 1921 to Yearb and Georgia Bruce in Copeland in the house he built and which still stands on Highway 16 about 20 miles west of Clinton. Yearb’s reputation as a blacksmith kept him busy repairing wagons and giving travelers a place to rest as they traversed the rough mountain roads.
Lillous grew up to catch the eye of Julius Israel and they married in 1937. While Julius was in the Army serving in Japan during WWII, Lillous stayed near her family in Copeland with their son, Donnie who was born in 1941, and daughter Marilyn in 1944. After the war, they joined extended family in California which is where they welcomed another girl, Carlys, in 1950.
After many years of living and working near Exeter, California, Lillous and Julius (and Carlys who graduated from Clinton High School) returned to the family property on the mountain and built a home which they would share until Julius’ death in 2007.
Active in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, The E.H. Club, and the Eastern Star Women’s Auxiliary, Lillous also enjoyed her large garden, spending time with friends and serving her community. Sewing, quilting and canning earned her many ribbons at the Van Buren County Fair throughout the years. Those were busy and rewarding years for Lillous.
Lillous has slowed down a little as we all do, eventually moving closer to her daughters in Cleveland which is where she will be celebrating her centennial birthday with all three of her children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We all wish Lillous a wonderful 100th birthday and best wishes for her continued health and happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.