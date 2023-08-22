Linda Ann Rogers, 75, of Clinton, Arkansas, was born on Dec. 11, 1947, at 3:35 a.m. to the late Hugh Patrick and Vinita Grace Finton in Conway Memorial Hospital in Conway, Arkansas, and passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2023, in Clinton, Arkansas. Growing up she loved to dance, loved the Lord and her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a precious member of the Clinton community. She spent much of her life with the Order of the Eastern Star and served wherever needed. As she was raising five children, she also went to Petit Jean Vo-Tech School and obtained her license to nurse. She loved working with people and did everything from being a Charge Nurse to working In Home Health Care. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew her beautiful smiling face.
Linda Ann Rogers is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Patrick and Vinita Grace Finton; her sisters, Betty Bradley, Olive “Ollie” Harper and Janie Page; her brothers; Bill, Joe and Jack Finton.
Carrying her memory on are her brother, Johnny Finton (Deb Finton); sister-in-law, Sammie Finton; her five children, Glenn Rogers (Carrie Rogers), Ann, Harold, Amanda and Carl Rogers (Tricia Rogers); 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; Order of the Eastern Star; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Linda Rogers will be laid to rest in the Clinton Cemetery.
