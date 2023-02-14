Linda Marie Fulton, 41, of Greenbrier passed away Feb. 7, 2023. She was born on May 3, 1981, to Kathy Lemings and the late Terry Horseman in Clinton, Arkansas. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
