Linda Rea Harden, 71, of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born May 6, 1948 in Casa, Arkansas to the late William Nathan Coates and Norma Elizabeth Rainey Coates. Linda worked for Ozark Health for over 23 years as a CNA and Ward Clerk. She was a member of Clinton Church of Christ and loved her family dearly.
Left to cherish her memory is one sister, Lavone Bradford; her children, Vickie Wofford (John Wofford), Tina Garrett, Norma Thomas (Matthew Thomas), Christina Harden; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents William and Norma Coates; her siblings, Lou Pryor and Sue Johnson; her son Nathan Harden and son-in-law Jamie Garrett.
Pall Bearers are, Jacob Andrews, Adam Wofford, Josh Thomas, Andrew Harden, Kyle Martin, Randy Cassell.
Honorary Pallbearers are Matt Thomas, John Wofford, Brice Harden, Chris Henderson, James Scoles, Larry Scoles, Nick Garrett, Mike McDade and Gene Tanner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Clinton Church of Christ. Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Clinton Church of Christ with Stan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Casa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Linda’s Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.