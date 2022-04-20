Linda Sue Black, 74, of Clinton, Arkansas passed from this life on April 6, 2022 with her loving husband at her side. She was born on December 17, 1947 to the late Jessie and Lilly (Rogers) Dowdy in Drew County, Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Peggy McCoy and daughter, Teigha Denise Black.
Linda married Dennis Black on June 22, 1979, and they spent 43 years loving each another. She loved listening to ‘her’ Dennis play the guitar. Her family was her life and she loved them unconditionally. She was a retired USDA inspector and last worked at ConAgra in Clinton, Arkansas. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her husband, Dennis, sons; Howard (Summer) Robinson, Jacob (Megan) Black, grandchildren; Christian, Aiden, and Brooklyn Robinson, Mackenzie, Ashton and Teigha Black, brother Bill (Gwen) Dowdy and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Scotland Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church in Scotland, Arkansas. Family will receive guests between 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.
To express condolences online please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.