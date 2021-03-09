LITTLE ROCK-March 8 marked the final day to submit an application for a retail liquor store in Van Buren County to Arkansas Beverage Control. ABC records show 16 applicants throughout the county.
These applications are currently being reviewed by ABC, estimated to take from 150 to 180 days, for proper completion before the next phase of the approval process.
In that phase approved applicants will enter a two-step drawing. The first draw is for a number for their order to draw for the second drawing. The second drawing is the order which each applicant will appear before the ABC board and make their case for approval of their application.
The number of approved applications for a retail liquor store in a county is based upon that county’s population. In the case of Van Buren County, two retail liquor store applications will be approved.
Beer and wine, and beer-only sale permits are not limited and granted under a separate process.
Each retail liquor store application required a $2,000 fee to ABC at the time of application.
Applicants, per ABC:
Key: Company / Alias / Permit Type / Primary Owner Name / Business Physical Address / City
VAN BUREN CO. LIBATIONS / VAN BUREN CO. LIBATIONS / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / JAMES CRUMPTON / 937 US HWY 65 / Clinton
JENNIFER L. WELLS INC. / BOURBON BARREL LIQUOR / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / JENNIFER WELLS / 13965 HWY 65 / Damascus
COUNTY LINE LIQUOR / COUNTY LINE LIQUOR / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / SHARON TALIAFERRO / 16482 HWY 65 S / Damascus
THE FAWCETT / THE FAWCETT / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / SUSAN WEAVER / 208 HWY 16 E / Clinton
JIMMIE LINCOLN / JIMMIE LINCOLN / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / JIMMIE LINCOLN / 15992 HWY 65 LOT 1 / Damascus
ANN KIDD / ANN KIDD / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / ANN KIDD / 15992 HWY 65 LOT 2 / Damascus
CRAVEN LIQUOR LLC. / CRAVEN LIQUOR / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / JIMMY CRAVEN / 14469 HWY 16 E SUITE 1 / Shirley
DENNARD MOUNTAIN COUNTRY STORE / DENNARD MOUNTAIN COUNTRY STORE / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / BARON CRANE / 15452 HWY 65 N / Dennard
DAMASCUS LIQUOR / DAMASCUS LIQUOR / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / SHELBI RONKAINEN / 16503 US-65 / Damascus
L.H. BAILEY / L.H. BAILEY / RETAIL LIQUOR-ActiveRETAIL BEER OFF PREMISES-Active / LEE BAILEY / 16531 HWY 65 N / Damascus
TREY BAILEY / TREY BAILEY / RETAIL LIQUOR-ActiveRETAIL BEER OFF PREMISES-Active / GLYNN BAILEY III / 16525 HWY 65 N / Damascus
CLINTON BEVERAGE SUPPLY L.L.C. / CLINTON BEVERAGE SUPPLY L.L.C. / RETAIL LIQUOR-ActiveRETAIL BEER OFF PREMISES-Active / DARRIN WEBB / 4511 HIGHWAY 65 S / Clinton
FAIRFIELD BAY COMMUNITY CLUB INC. / RESORT LIQUOR / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / DIANA VENABLE / 15344 HWY 16 E / Fairfield Bay
FUZZY'S FINE WINE & SPIRITS / FUZZY'S FINE WINE & SPIRITS / RETAIL LIQUOR-Active / JUDY KING / 1930 HWY 65 S / Clinton
ARH LIQUOR LLC. / ARH LIQUOR LLC. / RETAIL LIQUOR-ActiveRETAIL BEER OFF PREMISES-Active / AMIE HAMILTON / 133 BEAVER ROAD / Fairfield Bay
RAGIN' INC. / RAGIN' INC. / RETAIL LIQUOR-ActiveRETAIL BEER OFF PREMISES-Active / JOSEPH LINN / 101 HWY 9 WEST / Shirley
