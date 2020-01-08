“Music is life. That’s why our hearts have beats,” Unknown.
That’s a pretty “cool” quote and being married to a musician this is certainly true in our family. My husband has a gift that he freely shares with others and it’s a pretty powerful thing to see how he touches so many people with his music. Music is not just important to us as a source of income but it’s a vital part of each and every day. Music inspires so many emotions and memories. When you hear a song it takes you to another place, another time, a memory from days gone by. Music takes you from one end of the emotional spectrum to another. It can make you giddy with joy, or bring tears to your eyes. There are those of us who enjoy sitting quietly listening to the music while some of us hear the notes that travel through the ears, to the brain, to the heart and then it goes all the way to our feet. When it hits the feet we just can’t sit still and then next thing we know that song is expressed thorough dance.
However music is enjoyed is a wonderfully beautiful thing and I am so blessed to have it be such an important part of my life.
“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything,” Plato.
“Alive Inside” is a documentary that explores the capacity of music to reawaken our souls and uncover the deepest parts of our humanity. Michael Rossato-Bennett is the Writer, Director and Producer of this documentary that reveals the human connection we find in music and how it’s healing power can help patients where prescription medications can’t. Dan Cohen, founder of the nonprofit organization Music & Memory, demonstrates music’s ability to combat memory loss and restore a sense of self to those suffering from it. Together these two men are helping so many people and their families combat memory loss and bring a healing power that adds to a patients quality of life. Incredible! Music touches the heart and soul of the patients, the results are astounding! Check out their website, www.alinveinside.us.
“My life is a song. Every lyric, every note is up to me. And though it may fall out of tune, in the end, what matters most is how it has touched the hearts of others,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to find your song. Find the music within yourself, what you can give and share with someone and give it freely. I have no musical talents but I love to bake, I love giving and especially find great joy in giving hugs. My day is just not complete unless I’ve had plenty of nice warm hugs. I think I’m just like Olaf from the Disney movie, Frozen. I like warm hugs and lots of them so this week my life song will include something baked and something else that’s warm – hugs! “Next to love, music is the best solution to any problem. Music feeds the heart with what it needs in the moment.” Unknown.
If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.