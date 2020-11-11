The Van Buren County Literacy Council is excited to announce that it is posting a Virtual Gospel Fest on Facebook for the next two weeks. This online fundraiser features local gospel groups and individuals who volunteered to record their music to support the programs of the Council’s Adult Learning Center.
The Center offers free classes in reading, writing, math and computer skills for adults. Please like the Van Buren County Literacy Council on Facebook to be sure to receive the Gospel Fest posts.
There will be a Donate Button, or a check can be mailed to the Literacy Council at P.O. Box 897, Clinton. Proceeds from the online Gospel Fest will be matched by a grant from Modern Woodmen of America. Please visit our website at www.vbcadultlearningcenter.org or call 501-253-1873 for more information about our classes and programs or to become a volunteer with the organization.
