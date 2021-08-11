Renowned Little Rock artist Susan Hurst will present a demonstration in painting landscapes in oils Monday morning, Aug. 16, at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce and Education Center (former Lions Club), 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m. and the demonstration begins at 9:30 a.m. The free program is open to the public and is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League.
Hurst specializes in portraiture as well as landscape painting in both oils and pastels. Her work is realistic with a touch of impressionism, and has received many awards in local, national and international exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.