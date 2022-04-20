FILE – This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. Information about you – things you may have thought were private – is stored in databases operated by consumer reporting agencies. If there is data to track, there’s a good chance it’s in a database somewhere, including the size of your paychecks, the medications you take or how often you return merchandise. And an error in one of these databases can cost you money or opportunities. (NerdWallet via AP, File)