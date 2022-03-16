The Van Buren County political season kicked off March 8 with an event at the fairgrounds where candidates responded to submitted questions.
The event was organized by Eye on Van Buren County, an online publication, and area volunteers. While the event was to host county politicos, area politicians were also on hand. The hosted dinner preceding the interviews included a lot of hand-shaking and discussion between attendees, which included state, regional and city elected officials and activists.
The interviews, as moderator Sid King asked candidate questions which had been submitted earlier, were limited to two-minute responses and were on the whole relaxed, with candidates often more focused on introducing themselves to the audience.
Constable
Constable races began the evening, with two candidates on-stage: Calton Mitchell (R), a candidate for Indian Rock and Glenn Griggs (D), candidate for Craig. Both are in unopposed races, with Mitchell running for re-election.
Both responded to the question “What do you hope to accomplish as Constable,” with Mitchell discussing the duties and roles as a constable as “… the people’s law enforcement” and Griggs stating the primary reason he was running was because he was asked to do so by members of the community.
Justice of the Peace
Incumbents J.P. 1 Dell Holt (D), J.P 3 Sara Brown (R), J.P. 6 John Bradford (R), J.P. 7 Brian Tatum (I) and J.P. 8 Virgil Lemmings (R), were on stage, as was challengers Bailee Roberson (R) for J.P. 6 and Michael Bradford (R) and Kenneth Lemmings (R) both for J.P. 5.
The fairly generic “What do you hope to accomplish as Justice of the Peace” leaned toward economic responsibility, with incumbents pointing to the 2022 county budget, which provided a raise for deputies up to $15 per hour and otherwise continued funding of county programs.
Holt, on his sixth term and with a challenge by David Holcomb (R) was the first to bring up the county budget success for this year, along with his work updating and refining the county employee’s handbook.
A second question as to how candidates intended to stay informed provided generally expected answers.
The Arkansas Association of Counties provides training, and information, for Justices of the Peace in the state, including an overview course for newly-elected office holders, a point brought up by J.P. 6 Bradford.
Bradford also spoke to a potentially loaded question: “How will you [justice’s] pay a competitive wage [to county employees] without raising taxes?” with an overview of the county millage from 5 to 3 mil during the energy-extraction boom in 2008. He added that the voters recent passage of a one-cent sales tax to support local volunteer fire departments “… saved you more than it ever cost you,” citing the lower ISO ratings for fire departments in the county, in turn lowering fire insurance cost.
Tatum, who chairs the county budget committee, also spoke, as had the other incumbents, about the success in meeting this year’s funding request, including law enforcement raises.
Unsurprisingly, no candidates for any office suggested or indicated raising taxes as a way to meet county requirements.
Candidate Kenneth Lemmings spoke to the need to attract more business to the county as a revenue source, while candidate Roberson cited her work balancing budgets for the state as a useful skill. Candidate Bradford, citing the county’s “good job with the budget,” also cited attracting industry as a way to provide revenue.
All in the Justice of the Peace interviews spoke against the county “being in the animal control business,” an issue sure to come up later this year as the current shelter volunteer group announced it would not be renewing its agreement with the county, due to expire in June.
County Judge
Incumbent Judge Dale James (R) was expressed disappointment that his challenger for that seat, John Kobera (I), did not attend the event.
“I want a debate,” James said. “I want to stand on a record I’m extremely proud of.”
(James later echoed that opinion in a social media post.)
James spoke to budget responsibility, including road maintenance, citing that some gravel roads in the county had been reworded to being as smooth as asphalt roads in the county.
“We have some gravel roads better than chip-and-seal roads,” James said.
To a question about leasing versus owning equipment, James said the ownership route allowed the county to “build equity in our fleet,” adding that the county was “in the process of paying that [the ownership payments] off.”
The county expected to be “close to” debt free by the end of his term, James said.
James’s response to the animal control question, the same as had been asked of J.P. candidates, was surprising.
“We have to know what our lane is,” he said. “It [animal control] is not the county’s to fund. It is a municipal function.”
The county’s response to animal control is based upon legislation passed by Quorum Court justices, James said.
Sheriff
The most anticipated race in the county had Sheriff Lucas Emberton (R) take the stage, joined by challengers Eric Koonce (R), Kenny Lee (R) and John Willoughby (D).
Challengers Michael Shamoon (I) and Mark West (R) were not in attendance.
Emberton was first to the microphone citing the department’s significant increase in drug arrests and the office being debt-free going into 2022. He also spoke to the department’s recent legislative audit, an annual requirement, which was, for the first time, error-free.
On drug arrests, the department had made a 167 percent increase in arrests and “... it’s going to keep climbing,” Emberton said.
While none debated Emberton’s figures, the debate did move forward on two points, the recent change by the department to an encrypted radio frequency – meaning scanners could no longer receive legible radio broadcasts from sheriff department vehicles – and the use of a K-9 officer by the department.
Emberton supported the change to encryption, citing how it was prompted by an deputy on a traffic stop having a friend of the person being stopped pull up behind him, apparently having heard of the stop over a scanner.
It was a matter of keeping deputies safe, Emberton said.
“I will not sacrifice their life for entertainment,” he said.
Jail capacity was also questioned, with Emberton responding, “We have plenty of room for local detainees.”
Recent restrictions on jail capacity reflect the county needing to meet the requirements of its insurer, the Arkansas Association of Counties, in maintaining COVID-19 protocols, he said, as it would “cost the county” if an imate became ill due to protocols not being followed. Recently those guidelines had dropped from 14 to 5 day quarantine and the ability to share cells for incoming inmates, easing capacity, Emberton said.
The department was in the process of implementing body cameras, with a delay in outfitting coming from the needs for ample storage capacity for body camera footage, Emberton said. A recent realignment of storage servers in the department was expected to meet that need, he said.
Willoughby was first in response, and spoke to what would be his emphasis on officer training, including using certified officers from other area law-enforcement agencies to assist in training. This interaction would include deputizing officers in the county, permitting them to respond to calls for sheriff’s department response, in turn lowering response time for calls.
Willoughby, as the other candidates, was in favor of an open radio channel, citing his own experience as a deputy and a fight in a remote location, where a firefighter heard of the situation over the radio and was able to come and help.
“Somebody listening in scanner land ... saved my life,” Willoughby said.
Lee spoke that his candidacy came from “We feel like we need change,” and that success would be measured by the “citizens of the county.”
An open radio channel was favored, as it allowed contact with EMT and fire departments, he said, and body cameras were not needed, referring to “... everybody knowing everybody in Van Buren County.”
Koonce spoke to a department performance measure coming from a regular audit, coupled with budget as could be enlarged with the benefits of a grant writer working for the department. He was in favor of body cameras, adding that everybody stopped by a deputy must be treated with respect.
“A deputy does right or is gone,” Koonce said.
He also maintained that the radio frequency for the department should be open, as that frequency is paid for by the county taxpayer.
A question about the utility of K-9 officers by the department brought candidates back to the microphone.
Here Lee spoke about the importance of a K-9 handler needing to “know what they are doing,” and pointing out a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department regarding a dog bite incident.
Emberton spoke to the department’s K-9 program being self-funded, with the officers gaining donations for the dogs. He reminded the audience that he had promised three K-9s for the department when he first ran for office and the dogs were “... perfect for what we do in our county.”
Willoughby was in favor of K-9 use, stating “I’m all for K-9,” but “the dog is only as good as his handler.”
Koonce had a somewhat more nuanced take on K-9 use, that he was in favor of K-9 use, but “... deputies can get drugs with or without a K-9” and that experienced and well trained officers are what makes the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.