High School sports fans from across the state of Arkansas found out what fans in Van Buren and Faulkner counties already knew — H. C. Wallace was one of the best coaches to ever roam the sidelines. Wallace spent 39 years in education in a career that took him from Rivercrest to South Side Bee Branch, to Perryville and finally to Greenbrier.
Wallace, a resident of Bee Branch, was recently inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Wallace, who was born in 1945, is a native of West Ridge which is located in Northeast Arkansas’ cotton country. He recounted in his induction speech that as a young boy he already had a desire to one day become a coach. He would go on to graduate from Mississippi County High School, where he was an All-District basketball player, and Arkansas State University where he obtained a B.S. E. degree in kinesiology and biology. He would eventually obtain his master’s degree in educational school leadership from the University of Central Arkansas.
Wallace, fresh out of college, began his coaching career in Dyess Arkansas where he coached both boys’’ basketball and baseball. Three years after being at Dyess the school along with the schools of Keiser, Shawnee, and Wilson consolidated to form the new Rivercrest school district. Wallace became the first boys’’ basketball coach in the school’s history, a school today known for its long tradition of athletic success. Wallace would have a successful tenure at Rivercrest leading the Colts to regional championships as well as trips to the state tournament but after a decade at the school he made the decision to leave for a new part of the state, the hills of North Arkansas, and a new challenge, coaching girls’ basketball, and in return would achieve his greatest statewide success.
Wallace took over as the head coach of the South Side Bee Branch Lady Hornets in 1979 and over the next 13 years would lead the Lady Hornets to new heights. Wallace made Southside a consistent winner taking the Hornets to nine regional tournaments in his first eleven seasons at the school. Wallace would lead the Hornet’s to the pinnacle of Arkansas high school basketball in 1989 and 1990. The Hornets would win back-to-back state championships and his 1990 squad would go on to win the Arkansas Overall State Championship making the Class A Hornets the best girls basketball team in the state of Arkansas regardless of classification. In fact, the Lady Hornets had become the first small school to win the overall title in five years breaking the stranglehold that the largest schools in the state such as Bryant and Ft. Smith Southside had on the overall title. The Hornets would finish the season 42-2 the most wins in school history. Wallace was named the Arkansas Democrat coach of the year in 1989 and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coach of the year in 1990. In 1990 he was named the head coach of the East team for the Arkansas High School Girls All-Star Game and that same year he was named the Arkansas Activities Association Girls Coach of the Year.
The next coaching stop for Wallace would take him to Perryville High School and a return to coaching boys’ basketball. As coach of the Mustangs, he had the unique privilege of coaching his three sons, Hank, Jake and Nick, as well as standout, Keith Carter. Carter was one of the best players in the state at the time and went on to play at Ole Miss where he was a two time All Southeastern Conference player as well being named an All-American. Following a career in professional basketball Carter is now the Athletic Director at the University of Mississippi.
Carter commented on his time playing for Wallace: “Coach Wallace was one of my favorite coaches I ever had. When he arrived at Perryville, he instilled confidence in our team and showed us how to win. He was the perfect fit for us and with his vast experience over the years, he molded us into a really strong team. I often think back to those days and the life lessons that Coach Wallace taught us all. He has touched the lives of so many during his career and his induction into the Arkansas Coaches Hall of Fame is well-deserved.”
The final stop in Wallace’s career was at Greenbrier High School and a return to coaching girls’ basketball. H. C. spent five years as coach of the Lady Panthers. Wallace also got into educational administration while at Greenbrier serving as the middle school assistant principal.
In Wallace’s 34-year coaching career he would lead teams to twenty-one district or conference championships as well as 10 regional tournament titles. In addition to the two state titles Wallace won at Southside he also led teams to seven state semi-final appearances, and one state runner-up finish. Wallace ended his career with 806 senior high victories.
On the personal side, Wallace and his wife, Beverly, have been married for 47 years and they live on the family farm in the Bee Branch area. The Wallaces have three children and 10 grandchildren. In his Hall of Fame speech, he was quick to credit his wife as being the “heart and soul of their family,” but Beverly responded by saying: “H. C. Wallace is the heart and soul of me and my family we love him more than we have words or ways to show him.”
Wallace and his family attend Southside Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon.
Currently, he and his wife are still involved with basketball as they watch their grandchildren play the game that Wallace fell in love with as a youngster. His legacy lives on in those grandchildren as well as the generations of students that he has influenced by his leadership and love for the game. Looking back, I think we can safely say Wallace undoubtedly made the right decision all those years ago in the cotton fields of Northeast Arkansas to one day become a coach.
