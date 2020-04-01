CLINTON – A local group has formed to facilitate getting groceries for seniors and high-risk individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Formed March 25, the group already appears to be meeting an important demand in the county in light of the current pandemic.
The group, “VBC Covid Grocery Relief Group” is organized as a Facebook group to allow “… less at-risk volunteers make grocery runs for the elderly,” according to group founder Grant McMurry.
McMurry is currently an intern with Van Buren County Office of Emergency Management, as well as an EMT with Medic One ambulance service.
McMurry said the recently-formed group has a public health purpose.
“There are many in the county who are unable to travel to grocery stores while COVID19 is present in our area—this includes the elderly and those with existing respiratory and immune system conditions. I created the VBC Covid Grocery Relief Group as an easy way to empower residents with the tools and information they need to help their next door neighbors,” he said.
“When a request comes in, a post is made in the group and the closest volunteers take action. By delivering groceries, the risk of our vulnerable residents contracting the virus is greatly reduced. In just two days, over 100 group members have joined from all corners of the county — Fairfield Bay to Alread, Dennard to Damascus, and everywhere in between. During a time where we can’t gather face to face, social media is a great way for our county residents to come together virtually. The group can be found by searching ‘VBC Covid Grocery Relief Group’ on Facebook. Volunteers and those in need are both encouraged to join the group,” McMurry said.
Posts to the group’s page already has seniors both requesting, and thanking, the group for its help. In one post Van Buren County Judge Dale James is quoted having heard from the Clinton Walmart that it is willing to do the shopping for seniors from a supplied list, and have the items ready for pickup when a Relief Group member arrives.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to stress the importance of social distancing in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
