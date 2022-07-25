The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2022 graduates.
Local students who graduated from UA Little Rock include:
- Catherine Brown of Damascus earned a Associate of Arts in General Studies.
- Zane Haney of Jerusalem has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester. Haney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management as well as a Associate of Science in Construction Science.
UALR awarded about 1,075 degrees during the spring 2022 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.