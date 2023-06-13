The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Students from the Van Buren County area who earned the spring 2023 Dean’s List designation are listed below:
Alexis Adams of Damascus.
Blake Barnes of Clinton.
Robert Brown of Damascus.
Emilee Burroughs of Bee Branch.
Savannah Calhoun of Clinton.
Liberty Collins of Clinton.
Ayden Griffith of Bee Branch.
Gisselle Hernandez of Clinton.
Elias James of Bee Branch.
Caleb Klepko of Shirley.
Sheena McKenzie of Damascus.
Clara Miles of Clinton.
Devin Parris of Damascus.
John Raines of Bee Branch.
Hallie Treece of Clinton.
Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu.
President’s List Spring 2023
The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,130 students who were named as Presidential Scholars.
The Presidential Scholars from the area are listed below.
Grace Beavers of Clinton.
Avery Bryant of Damascus.
Kristin Lehmann of Scotland.
Mollie Leonard of Bee Branch.
Lauren Owens of Fairfield Bay.
ChloA Richards of Fairfield Bay.
Sidney Severns of Clinton.
Lillian Ward of Clinton.
