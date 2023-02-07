Fall 2022 UCA Presidential Scholars
The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,200 students who were named a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar. Below are the students from Van Buren County included on the list.
Emilee G Burroughs, of Bee Branch.
Savannah D Calhoun, of Clinton.
Liberty J Collins, of Clinton.
Emily L Copeland, of Clinton.
Lauren A Owens, of Fairfield Bay.
John A Raines, of Bee Branch.
Vanessa Torres, of Bee Branch.
UCA fall 2022 Dean’s List
The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,400 students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. Below are the students from Van Buren County included on the list.
Blake Barnes of Clinton.
Grace Beavers of Clinton.
Robert Brown of Damascus.
Ayden Griffith of Bee Branch.
Harrison Hall of Clinton.
Caleb Klepko of Shirley.
Anna Lee of Clinton.
Kristin Lehmann of Scotland.
Mollie Leonard of Bee Branch.
Steffanie Methvin of Damascus.
Clara Miles of Clinton.
Devin Parris of Damascus.
ChloA Richards of Fairfield Bay.
Sidney Severns of Clinton.
Hayley Stewart of Damascus.
Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu.
SAU Tech’s fall 2022 Chancellor’s List announced
Southern Arkansas University Tech is pleased to announce the Chancellor’s List for fall 2022. The students who made the list worked hard for their achievement this semester.
SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement for the Chancellor’s List as follows:
Chancellor’s List – Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Alyssa Gee of Clinton.
Alexas Kain of Twin Groves.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students. SAU Tech offers NJCAA basketball, baseball, and softball and provides students with housing options and student life activities. Cheerleading, the Tech Scholars Program, and the Tech Choir are all options for SAU Tech’s students. SAU Tech employs around 160 staff and faculty and is located inside Highland Industrial Park in East Camden, Arkansas. SAU Tech operates under the governance of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Arkansas University System in Magnolia, Arkansas. The chancellor of SAU Tech reports to Dr. Trey Berry, President of the Southern Arkansas University System. A governor-appointed board of trustees advises Dr. Berry.
UALR announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, recognizing nearly 1,150 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester.
To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students who have made the Dean’s List include:
Hailey Davis of Bee Branch.
Adam Orr of Clinton.
Alexander Scharein of Shirley.
With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.
