Southern Arkansas University Tech is pleased to announce the Chancellor’s List for fall 2022. The students who made the list worked hard for their achievement this semester.
SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement for the Chancellor’s List as follows:
Chancellor’s List
Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Alyssa Gee of Clinton, majoring in General Education with an emphasis in Psychology.
Alexas Kain of Twin Groves, majoring in Business Administration.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students. SAU Tech offers NJCAA basketball, baseball, and softball and provides students with housing options and student life activities. Cheerleading, the Tech Scholars Program, and the Tech Choir are all options for SAU Tech’s students. SAU Tech employs around 160 staff and faculty and is located inside Highland Industrial Park in East Camden, Arkansas. SAU Tech operates under the governance of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Arkansas University System in Magnolia, Arkansas. The chancellor of SAU Tech reports to Dr. Trey Berry, President of the Southern Arkansas University System. A governor-appointed board of trustees advises Dr. Berry.
Shirley’s Calhoun named to Dean’s List at UMGC
Connor Calhoun of Shirley was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education.
UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
