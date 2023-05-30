Local students graduate SAU Tech
Southern Arkansas University Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 6. The College awarded 384 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisana, Texas, Mississippi and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study. SAU Tech honored all of its graduates from the 2022-2023 academic year. The following students earned degrees:
Alyssa Gee from Clinton earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Health Sciences from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.
Alexas Kain from Twin Groves earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.
Victorya Belonie from Clinton earned an Associate Degree in Multimedia-Film and Video Production Emphasis from SAU Tech in the academic year 2022-2023.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students. SAU Tech offers NJCAA basketball, baseball, and softball and provides students with housing options and student life activities. Cheerleading, the Tech Scholars Program, and the Tech Choir are all options for SAU Tech’s students. SAU Tech employs around 160 staff and faculty and is located inside Highland Industrial Park in East Camden, Arkansas. SAU Tech operates under the governance of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Arkansas University System in Magnolia, Arkansas. The chancellor of SAU Tech reports to Dr. Trey Berry, President of the Southern Arkansas University System. A governor-appointed board of trustees advises Dr. Berry.
Clinton’s Jones graduates Harding University
Joel Jones of Clinton is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6, 2023.
Jones received a Bachelor of Science in medical humanities.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 pre-professional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit Harding.edu.
Drewry of Damascus named to Harding University Dean’s List
Claire Drewry, a senior studying kinesiology and health, is among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
