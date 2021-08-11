On July 30 and 31 girls from all over the state of Arkansas and Oklahoma traveled to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to compete for their state titles at the 2021 Southern Midwest Miss United States Agriculture pageant.
A total of 18 different titles were awarded for these two states. One of these titles was awarded to Van Buren County’s own Paisley Swint of Clinton. Paisley is the Arkansas Future little Miss United States Agriculture 2021.
Paisley is the 6 year old Daughter of Jessie and Alyssa Swint. Her family has been farming in Arkansas for the last eight generations and she is proud to represent and promote agriculture across Arkansas. Paisley’s agriculture platform is beef and beef production so for her State Fun Fashion she represented one of Clintons local Businesses, Cypress Valley Meat Company.
This title gives Paisley the opportunity to compete at the National Miss United States agriculture Pageant in Orlando, FL in 2022. Paisley would like to invite everyone to get involved with this wonderful organization geared toward promoting agriculture in America. Consider representing your county at the newly named Arklahoma Miss United States Agriculture pageant for 2022. Register at http://missusag.org/register be sure and tell them Paisley sent you!
