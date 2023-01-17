Brandon J. Lohse was recently selected as the chief financial officer (CFO) for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
Prior to joining the electric cooperatives, Lohse worked more than 26 years in the energy and financial services sectors. Most recently he served as the director of investor relations for ONE Gas of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Brandon’s experience, enthusiasm and unique skill set will significantly contribute to Arkansas’ electric cooperatives achieving even greater success for our members,” said Buddy Hasten, president/CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. “We welcome Brandon to our dedicated team of more than 4,000 employees that work to increase the quality of life for those that they serve.”
Lohse earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with honors from Seattle Pacific University, a Master’s in Business Administration from Washington University’s Olin School of Business and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
“I’m thrilled to join the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas at this exciting time,” Lohse said. “Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation is one of the most financially sound generation and transmission cooperatives in the nation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s (AECI) growth is phenomenal. The strong growth of the cooperatives’ ERMCO, Diamond State Networks and Today’s Power, Inc. organizations continue to fuel the overall success of Arkansas’ electric cooperatives and further contributes to customer affordability.”
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 600,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.
