Lorene (Kirkendoll) Bane of Clinton was born on Dec. 13, 1939, in Clinton, Arkansas, to the late Dick and Lula Kirkendoll and went to be with her Lord on Nov. 11, 2022, in Conway, Arkansas. She was member of Lexington Baptist Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ricky Bane; four brothers, Joe Kirkendoll, Vaughn Kirkendoll, Doyle Kirkedoll, Danny Kirkendoll; three sisters, Mildred Howard, Thelma Willoughby and Myrtle Dean Kirkendoll.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Cecil Bane of Clinton; her son, Larry (Jody) Bane of Shirley; her daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Evans of Bee Branch; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of friends.
A graveside service was held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Old Lexington Cemetery near Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
