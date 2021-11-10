The Veterans Day ritual – and I’m not complaining – is to write-up a column of my own experiences in the service. I was one of the ordinary people, an airplane mechanic attached to a squadron deployed on an aircraft carrier.
(A friend and I have a running joke about he was the only truck-driver in Iraq and I was the only mechanic in the Vietnam era, everybody else being busy on top-secret special forces deployments, to hear the stories.)
In the past I’ve spoke of various things, not the least being a collision at sea one particularly memorable night. A friend of mine was killed in the resulting fire and mayhem and I’ve told his story, Anthony Chivaletti, a couple times as part of the ritual. He had 14 days left on his enlistment when he died.
And I was thinking about him this morning, and this column, and life at sea and all that when I remembered an event.
One day we were up on the flight deck doing what one does when one is on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. Airplanes would land and take off and, being the sort of technically-intense machines as are required for military operations, we would, for that time they spent on the deck, tend to them. Some guys had to load and unload ammunition, missiles, bombs and bullets, some guys had to fuel, mechanics would have to deal with the various finicky systems. It was all routine in that close-quartered very noisy place.
It was a nice day, sun shining, gentle breeze (occasionally marked by the hot blast of a running jet engine taxing by), people and machines moving back and forth. A flight deck – and I’d like to think you can imagine this – is a really busy place, bombs, fuel, ammunition and the people who deal with it all moving around.
And a helicopter landed, there up on the port (left) side near the front of the deck. All routine, maybe it was bringing people, maybe supplies, maybe even mail (this being a time before email), whatever, a helicopter on a flight deck wasn’t news. I was working close by and kept working, a helicopter not being news.
And it didn’t shut down, the blades still turning in that “only going to be here for a minute” way of military helicopters in busy places. It was a big one, a CH-53 called a “Jolly Green” due to its size. You could carry a pickup inside the thing. And a team of guys were dragging a fuel hose out because apparently fuel was needed. Guys on a flight deck, doing stuff.
I wasn’t looking when it happened but the front blew off the helicopter’s left aux fuel tank. I was looking after it happened ‘cause the bang was enough to make you forget what you were doing. It was loud.
I don’t know why it blew, I kinda’ think they forgot to ground the helicopter before hooking up the fuel hose, but it wasn’t forensic time. Instead half of us were running around getting fire fighting gear deployed, the other half were trying to get those two-three guys on the fuel crew who got knocked down by the thing to a safe place.
They shut off the helicopter. No fire it turns out, just some fuel fumes blowing an aux fuel tank apart. The guys who got knocked were a little dizzy but otherwise okay. Important people started showing up, officers, and in a few minutes we put the fire gear up.
About 20 minutes later the helicopter flew away. They removed the left aux tank before it left. I went back to whatever I was doing before the mayhem started.
That’s how it goes: Working, ordinary day, all hell breaks loose, 10 minutes of hoping you won’t finish the day swimming, then back to ordinary.
Then back to ordinary. You serve, you do your thing, and when you’re done you go back into that world you had once left, back to ordinary. Not all veterans, Chivaletti as a case in point, get to end with such a happy story, and for them we have Veterans Day.
