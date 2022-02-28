Pastor Rich had a busy morning with visiting his sick ones and other duties. He rushed to the radio station where he regularly did a live broadcast. The unction of God set his focus upon Psalm 102:7. “I watch, and am as a sparrow alone upon the house top.” This powerful preacher began to preach.
Out on the highway a man was driving toward a bridge over the river running through Kansas City. He would end all with a jump into the deep waters below. He would end the silent groans of his broken, hurting heart. He didn’t even want to live much less eat, talk or laugh. He was that lone sparrow. He turned the radio on. He heard the exuberant voice of Reverend Rich preaching that God cares. You are not alone because God loves you. A healing began. His plan changed. He saw a reason to live and knew that he could make it. He called the preacher and told him that he had saved his life and his soul. Only God could have arranged that rescue! “For he hath looked down from the height of his sanctuary; from heaven did the Lord behold the earth; to hear the groaning of the prisoner; to loose those that are appointed to death” (Psalm 102:19, 20).
Every person needs to feel accepted, loved and that he or she has a place in life. No one can make it all alone. Anyone who has a good life has had help from someone. Some have more help than others. Many face some very hard circumstances. Life isn’t fair. Sometimes our suffering is of our own making when help is squandered by bad choices. When human help and support just aren’t there, God is! “When my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up” (Psalm 27:10). One boy whose cruelly abusive mother called him “it” was seen and heard by God. God rescued him from the very brutal emotional and physical abuse and he is now a motivational speaker and author helping others. Just know that God sees and hears your heart cries whether your hurts and needs are that severe or not.
Jesus was tempted with evil by Satan for forty days in the wilderness but overcame all Satan’s assaults by trusting in God’s Word. Then He went into Galilee and began to preach in the power of the Spirit. He ministered to the poor, the brokenhearted, the captive, the blind and the bruised (Luke 4:18). The Father sent Him and anointed Him to bless all families of the earth as He had promised Abraham He would (Galatians 3:16) centuries before. That promise is yours! God’s eyes are on you!
Christ is human on His mother’s side. He is Deity on His Father’s side. As a human He empathizes with us. As Deity He is holy and has all power by which He ministers blessings to all who receive Him by faith. All are equally loved by Him. “There is neither Jew nor Greek; there is neither bond nor free; there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).
Even a sparrow doesn’t fall to the ground unnoticed by our heavenly Father. “Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:31). He sent His Son to give life to all of us and save us from eternal death for our sins by dying for us. He is the Good Shepherd. He knows His sheep and calls them by name. “I lay down my life for the sheep” (John 10:15). “And I give them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28).
