This has been just a wild and crazy week for myself and my family. I think I have felt every possible emotion this week. The emotion, however, that stands out the most is the feeling of gratefulness and the feeling of being humbled. As the mayor-elect for Fairfield Bay, I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving my community in a new and challenging position but I’m also humbled by the outpouring of support and love that followed the election. I have received so many messages, phone calls and personal visits from people congratulating me and praying for me and our community. I’ve received small gifts, some absolutely hysterical gifts, candy, cookies and cards. All small acts of kindness, given with no expectations of anything in return. Sean and I were also invited to go out to eat with some friends in celebration, and when we went to leave we discovered that someone had paid for the meals of everyone at our table. At first, we didn’t know who did it but we soon figured it out and I sent this man a personal text message to thank him. His response was that he gave out of gratitude for the volunteer work that has been done by the people at my table for our community. He felt his gift wasn’t much compared to what we all have done. How humbling is that? It felt good, though, to know that not only did he notice the work of everyone at that table but that he chose to acknowledge it the way he did.
Audrey Hepburn once said: “As you grow older you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” I’ve always loved that saying and while it specifically says this is something that we learn when we are older I also see giving in the very young. Giving has no age limits and no limit on the ways that you can give. We are in the season of giving and sometimes that giving isn’t just in the way of presents all wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree but it’s in our thoughts and our actions.
I love giving gifts. I like putting real thought into the gifts I give but I also love thinking of ways to give that are a little outside the box. The spirit of Christmas is just so magical. I find great joy when I hear stories of people helping families in need. Of food drives and programs like Shop with a Cop and the Angel Tree. I want Christmas to last 365 days a year, and it can if we all think outside of the box. Your kindness challenge for the week is to put some thought into how you can work on a new years resolution that would include making sure that you give something each and every day of the new year. That may sound a little daunting but it can be simple things like giving a smile to a stranger, giving a compliment to someone or giving the gift of your time to the elderly, the sick, or to someone who is lonely and would receive so much joy from a visit with you. Tomorrow I get to play “Santa” for a family. My Women with a Purpose group has adopted three children for this Christmas season and my car is loaded with gifts. I am so very blessed in so many ways. I hope that each and every one of you feels blessed every day. Seek goodness in each day. Be grateful, be kind.
“Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” – Lao Tzu
