Lynda Louise Marsden, age 71, died on May 16, 2023, in Conway, Arkansas. She was born on April 18, 1952, in St Louis, Missouri, to John and Lenora MacBride.
Lynda grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, and graduated from Sikeston High School in 1970. In 1975, she married Vaughn Marsden. Lynda was a member of Damascus Methodist Church.
Lynda was a volunteer at the Van Buren County Animal Shelter for several years. She loved animals and would do anything to keep them safe. She was a strong christian who loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter more than the world.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lenora MacBride; her grandparents, Leo and Nola Brown; one aunt, Anita Keasler; one uncle, Therold Brown; and her son-in-law, Wade Hall.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Vaughn Marsden of Clinton, Arkansas; her daughters, Annalisa Hall of Clinton, Arkansas, and Reagan (Aaron) Smith of Damascus, Arkansas; one grandson, Kalyn Clemons of Clinton, Arkansas; three granddaughters, Kendall Pounds of Damascus, Arkansas, Adalyn Hall of Clinton, Arkansas, and Savannah Smith of Damascus, Arkansas; and one great-granddaughter, Chealzea Clemons of Clinton, Arkansas.
Lynda never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who would listen …especially about animals.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Damascus Methodist Church at 1 p.m. with burial at Spires Cemetery in Damascus, Arkansas. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
To express online condolences, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
