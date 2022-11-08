Lyndell Williams, 82, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born to the late Thomas and Roberta Williams on Feb. 3, 1940, in Plant, Arkansas.
Lyndell retired from Petit Jean Electric after 43 years of dedicated service. He dearly loved his family and especially loved taking care of his wife, Mary Francis.
Lyndell is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Roberta Williams; two brothers, Verlon and Loyl; and one sister, Loretta.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Mary Francis; stepson, Terry Ward (Anita Spencer) of Shirley; three grandchildren, Jennifer Meurer (Kevin) of Maumelle, Michelle Ward of North Little Rock, Rachel Chambers (Roy) of North Little Rock; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton Arkansas. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Settlement Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.