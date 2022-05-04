Lynn Garmroth, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend, pastor, and fishing enthusiast left this world peacefully on April 24, 2022 at his home in Lamar, Arkansas.
Harry Lynn Garmroth was born in Stanford, Arkansas to the late Harry Clifton Garmroth and Dora Hunt Garmroth on October 12, 1942. Preceding Lynn in death, his only son, Roger Lynn Garmroth, his parents Harry and Dora, father-in-law Laverne Rogers and mother-in-law Frances Evans Roger, brother MC Garmroth and wife Betty, brother Billy Joe Garmroth and wife Betty, brother George Wayne Garmrath and wife Geraldine, brother Bobby Max Garmroth and sister Alma Jean Arrant and husband Roy.
Lynn is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Verenda Lee Rogers Garmroth, daughter Carol Lynn Baird (John) of Las Vegas, NV, Daughter Lee Ann Lewis (Gilbert) of Damascus, AR, and daughter Christina (Kyle) of Maumelle, AR. Grandchildren Elizabeth Winkler (David), Jordan Baird, James Baird, Kennedy Baird, Adrienne Moore (Justin), Austin Lewis (Carrigan), Lucas Potts, Lindy Trimble, Clay Trimble (Bekah), Shelbi Reynolds (Chris). Great grandchildren Layton, Adalynn, Evan Jo, Maverick, Elliot, Blakelee, Lincoln, River and Rowan, sister-in-law Laura Jean Morris and many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Lynn was born and raised in Stanford, Arkansas and graduated from Stanford High School in 1960. On February 13, 1960, Lynn and Verenda married and eventually relocated to Flint, Michigan for a few short years before moving back to Arkansas in 1968, making Fairfield Bay, Arkansas their new home. One of Lynn’s great passions was fishing, and he cherished beautiful Greers Ferry Lake where he spent countless days fishing with his many friends and relatives. Lynn worked several jobs in different industries throughout the next 24 years and it was at that time that he received his greatest calling, which was his call to ministry in 1992. Over the next 30 years Lynn served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Shirley which then led him to full time ministry where he served as head pastor at Rupert Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Hoxie, and Lexington Baptist Church until he reached his final pastoral position at Cabin Creek Baptist Church in Lamar in 2015. Lynn’s passions were his family and fishing, but his greatest passion of all was serving his Lord Jesus Christ and spreading the gospel of salvation and the Love and Peace that only He can give.
Visitation will be held 6-8 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Roller Cox Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Friday April 29, 2022, at Cabin Creek Baptist Church with Bro. JR DeBusk officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville, AR. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ clarksville.
