M. Janet Stephan, 105, passed away May 2, 2022, in Greenbrier, Arkansas. She was born on February 10, 1917 in Williamson, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Stephan, children; Robert Schroer, Myrna Hayes and grandson, Ben Hayes.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren; Steve Evans, Dennis Hayes, David (Vickie) Hayes, great-grandchildren; Kelsey Johnson, Ashley Rodgers, great-great grandchildren; Jace Johnson and Jaiden Rodgers.
A graveside service will be held in her honor at 2:00pm, Friday, May 6, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Friendship Cemetery in Alread, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
