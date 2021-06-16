Madean Bradford Johnson, 90, of Clinton passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 in Clinton, Arkansas. She was born on August 12, 1930 in Morganton, Arkansas to the late Lunos and Alma Raymer Bradford. She graduated high school at Southside High School in Bee Branch, Arkansas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, where she enjoyed her Sunday School class for many years. Mrs. Johnson worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Soil Conservation Service and retired after 38 years.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dois G. “Dyke”, Johnson; daughter, Janet Johnson Perkins and husband Wayne of Conway, AR; son, Chris N. Johnson and wife Melissa of Clinton; grandchildren, Trey Perkins of Conway, Payton Perkins of Little Rock, Tori Johnson of Jonesboro and Ty Johnson of Clinton. She will forever be remembered as having the gift of hospitality and service to others. She enjoyed traveling with friends on adventures to different states. Shopping trips with friends and family were always a favorite past-time.
Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow at Hardin Cemetery in Bee Branch, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. For an online guestbook, www.rollerfuneral -homes.com/Clinton.
The family of Mrs. Johnson would like to extend a special note of gratitude in appreciation to the employees of the Ozark Health Medical System, Nursing Home, and Rehabilitation Healthcare in Clinton. Their compassion, dedication, and true love for their patients provide a caring environment during difficult times. The family would also like to thank Gabby with Hospice Home Care for your special attention during our mother’s final days.
