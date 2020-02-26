The Alread Community Resource Development Corporation (ACRDC) has a new board, following the resignation of the entire previous board due to other pressing commitments. The new board consists of President Burtie Harder, Secretary Susan Heaney, and Treasurer Nancy Mooring and members Judy Mays and Mary Ryan. Because of a shortage of manpower, ACRDC will be scaling down its community activities. We will continue to support the Alread F.U.N. Park and the Alread Community Center by paying the electric bills for the Park, the security light, and the community gym, as well as the water bill for the Park and the summer mowing of the Park.
We will continue to award the ACRDC Scholarship to a worthy student. The Iris Derow Scholarship is awarded each year to an ACRDC member. The selection is based on academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and financial need. Applications may be obtained from Susan Heaney at 745-5430.
A group of community members who are interested in holding the annual ACRDC Concert is looking for people willing to help out. To get involved, please call Amy Owen at 745-7602.
ACRDC is a non-profit corporation that has served the Alread community since its formation in 1989. Its mission is the development of the educational, recreational, and employment opportunities in the Alread community, as well as in nearby communities.
Over the years, ACRDC has fulfilled this mission. The Alread F.U.N. Park, a hub for family and community events or just hanging out, was established and has been maintained by ACRDC. Many members have been helped in furthering their education through the ACRDC Iris Derow Scholarship. We have worked with other community organizations to sponsor events to bring the community together and to hold fundraisers for community improvement. Our yearly ACRDC Concert has brought great music to Alread. Many of us in the community learned our basic computer skills from classes taught by students and made available through an ACRDC grant. In addition, we have provided funding for educational and arts programs for students as well as funding for adults to attend small business, technology, and grant-writing workshops.
We encourage younger members of the community to get involved and help us to continue our mission. ACRDC meetings will be held the first Monday of even months. The next meeting will be April 6 at 4 p.m. For more information on how you can help, call Burtie Harder at 745-5278.
Susan Heaney
