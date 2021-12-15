Broadband Development Group has been hired by the Arkansas Department of Commerce to develop a statewide broadband master plan to ensure all residents, regardless of their locations, have coverage. The official name coined for this effort is called the “AR Broadband Now Project”.
Broadband Development Group is conducting a series of Community and Townhall Meetings in each of the 75 counties in the state to get firsthand feedback and opinions from local residents and businesses about their internet service and experiences.
BDG looks forward to working with residents, governments, businesses, schools, community leaders and other interested parties to obtain community feedback in connection with this state-wide broadband planning project. BDG is also collecting data via the below survey and would like it completed by as many residents as possible. The data gathered from this survey will help determine what Van Buren County’s level of broadband coverage is so that a plan can be developed to address the actual need.
The data and feedback collected are important elements in creating the statewide broadband strategy and implementation plan. The result may be state grant funding that can be utilized to improve broadband coverage in rural areas. You can access the survey through the below link:
https://www.survey monkey.com/r/arbroadband
For additional information or questions, please contact our office by arbroadband now@bdg.link or phone at 501-712-5275.
Deborah Meyer
Acting Director
Van Buren County Public Library
