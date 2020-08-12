I just want to give a big thank you to Mr. Jeff Burgess for his sensible and thoughtful letter in a recent edition of the Democrat. I don’t know Mr. Burgess, personally, but I read his weekly columns in various publications.
The real question in his article’s title is not “Chuckwagon Races and Pandemic,” but actually “Chuckwagon Races OR Pandemic.” In years’ past, 20,000 and more outsiders have attended the event from all over the country. We have loved their attendance and their money for all those years.
This year they might offer much more – a deadly, communicable disease – CORONAVIRUS. Due to our county and states’ rural nature and relative isolation, we have had far fewer infections than other states and counties. Further, our President, Governor and local businesses have insisted, even mandated, that we wear face masks, follow social distancing and keep to small groups. This gives us the opportunity to slow the virus down and help protect our people until the threat of infection diminishes and the odds of avoiding sickness and death improve. Even then, trying to work around a deadly, infectious disease with masks and restricted seating in a highly crowded environment is like trying to work around a pig in a mud hole – you get filthy and the pig loves it.
Now is not the time to risk our families’ and communities’ health and safety. Now is the time to step back, be conservative and wait until next year.
Jeff Burgess’ had it spot on,”Heros or Villians – Which Will It Be?”
Tom E. Kimmons
Shirley CDC
