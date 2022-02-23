Concern
To Concerned Citizens of the United States of America:
I am a concerned citizen who has trouble understanding what is happening to the United States of America that I love so much, and I don’t even pretend to be intelligent enough to comprehend the total workings of our political system. But, what I do know is that unless our so-called state and national legislators attempt to work together, those of who depend on them will lose all respect and confidence in their abilities to represent and lead us.
All the citizens of the United States need to be able to vote, and nineteen states and many of our legislators are determined to keep that from happening, It seems that ”party” affiliation is more important than what is right. All “the People” need a voice not just an elite few. I never thought I would live to see an attack on our government on January 6, 2021 that was so violent, and yet some of our very legislators say it was just a nonviolent rally.
Maybe all politicians should reread, if they ever have read, George Washington’s resignation of his commission in the form of a Circular Letter to the Governors of each of the states on June 18, 1783.
Below is what Washington felt must happen in the future if the United States existence as an independent power would survive:
“There are four things which, I humbly conceive, are essential to the well-being, I may even venture to say, to the existence of the United States, as an independent power.
1st. An indissoluble union of the states under one federal head.
2dly. A sacred regard to public justice.
3dly. The adoption of a proper peace establishment.
And,
4thly. The prevalence of that pacific and friendly disposition among the people of the United States, which will induce them to forget their local prejudices and policies; to make those mutual concessions which are requisite to the general prosperity; and in some instances, to sacrifice their individual advantages to the interest of community.
These are the pillars on which the glorious fabric of our independency and National character must be supported. Liberty is the basis – and whoever would dare to sap the foundation, or overturn the structure, under whatever specious pretext he may attempt it, will merit the bitterest execration, and the severest punishment, which can be inflicted by his injured country…”
There is another statement he said that I feel all leaders of our country should take to heart during these trying times in America. He said:
“There is an option left to the United States of America, whether they will be respectable and prosperous or contemptible and miserable as a nation. This is the time of their political probation: this is the moment when the eyes of the whole world are turned upon them: this is the time to establish or ruin their national character forever.”
How could these words of George Washington be more relevant than they are today? Our forefathers fought, died, and some lost all their worldly possessions to make it possible that we have our freedoms today. How many of our legislators would give as much? How can we deny one citizen in these United States his/her right to vote? It seems to me that “party“ has become America’s god, and nothing is more important than “party”.
Khrushchev said that America would be destroyed from within. Is that what is happening to America today?
I have only one voice and one vote, which I cherish. I want my vote to count and I want every citizen’s vote to count.
I need to know: What is more important “party” or “We, the People?”
Respectfully,
Sallie Parish, Clinton
A Concerned Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.