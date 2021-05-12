The family of Bobby Weaver want to thank all of you who came for his memorial service and meal afterwards on May 1.
Thank you Brother Alan Rolen for the wonderful service you gave in Bobby’s remembrance and music our grandson, Hunter and you played on guitar and sang. It was rewarding to have Hunter compose and sing a song in memory of his Papaw. Bobby would be so proud!
Special thanks to Jim and Marilyn for the fried fish and Ty and Chow Hall for the smoked meat! Thanks to all that provided the sides – everything was delicious and well appreciated!
It was a beautiful day in spite of sadness and having so many there with us to pay respects. We were presented with a halo around the sun at the cemetery and at the farm afterwards for the meal.
A sign Bobby was safely home and watching over us. Rest in peace!
Alice Weaver, wife; Dameon, son; Nathan (Candace), son; Hunter, Colten, Brayden, Wyatt, grandsons; Fay, mother; Brenda Hotz, sister; Larry (Sonia), brother; other family members
