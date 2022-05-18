The Van Buren County Democrat, as the only county-wide newspaper of record, has noted on several occasions the need for citizens to get reliable, first hand, accurate information on events, elections, and legal postings. Between Facebook, Google and blogs there is plenty of dis information and alternative “facts” to go around. For example, the Democrat has published at least three notices of the schedule for filing deadlines and election dates for 2022. On one filing period it stated, “May 23: Anyone running for a City/Town position will need to ‘File Petitions’ by noon”. Casual knowledge reveals that our non-partisan, City filings occur in midsummer ninety days before the general election, not May 23. After contacting the Van Buren County Election Commission, the County clerk, and the Secretary of State it was confirmed that the City filing deadline is by noon 90 days before the general election November 8, 2022, which is in August not May 23. If this is accurate information, from three sources, there is still time to make a correction before May 23. Thanks for your attention.
Tom Kimmons
Shirley
[The Van Buren County Democrat has confirmed that the “File Petitions” date is in August with County Clerk Pam Bradford. May was if any cities had sent changes into the clerk’s office, Bradford said. Since they had not, the date is August, per the letter-writer’s statement.]
