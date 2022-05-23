From the library
It’s happening at your local public libraries.
We are saddened at the recent retirement of Karen Martin, Director for Damascus Library, she will be sorely missed by the patrons and staff. She has been with the library since it opened its doors in 2010. She provided excellent services which included activities such as the summer Reading program yearly and various programs for adults and kids throughout the year. Copy and faxing services are available.
Beginning May 24, the Damascus library will be open four days a week, Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The new librarian Heather Nichols will continue the yearly Summer Reading Program June 1 – July 29 with activities and entertainment for the children. In addition to checking out reading material, movies and audiobooks, the library also provides copying and faxing services. Please stop by, say hello, and give her a warm welcome.
The Van Buren County Library, located at 289 Factory Road, Clinton, is open six days a week: Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. In addition to borrowing materials, the library services include Wi-Fi, computers, copy and fax services. Limited kindles, iPads and Chromebooks are available for check-out.
Ups Pick-Up And Drop Off Services – started May 1, UPS service is available during library normal working hours, no services on Holidays. Drop off packages must have regular labels (UPS does not process QR labels). Packages must be properly packed and taped and previous labels on box must be covered or UPS carrier will not accept them. We only accept cash payments unless you are a local business. Last UPS pickup is 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call the library.
Summer Reading Program – Oceans of possibilities will kick-off June 1 to include activities Monday – Friday morning. This will include story-time for toddlers and children, STEM activities, board games, outdoor games, movies. For preteens and teens, we will also make available board games, movies and outdoor games and perhaps start a reading group. We would like to encourage adults to participate, start a reading group, bring a friend, and play a board game or come watch a movie on Thursday afternoon. On Friday afternoon, the community room will be available for family movie matinees.
Our goal is to provide services throughout the year to benefit our community.
Deborah Meyer
Van Buren County Library
